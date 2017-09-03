Al Shabaab attacks military base near Somalia’s Kismayu: military

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Al Shabaab militants attacked a military base near Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayu early on Sunday, a Somali army officer said, adding that he did not immediately have details of any casualties.
