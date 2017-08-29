Alamo Pharma Services announces launch of Alamo Training – a complete provider of training services for the pharma and biotech industry

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alamo Pharma Services, a well-known leader in training and recruiting for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, will begin outsourcing trainers and a full suite of training materials to help companies optimize the training and development opportunities.

“Training and development are the cornerstones of building and advancing an exceptional sales team,” says Denise Fullowan, Executive Director, Training & Development of Alamo Pharma Services. “Our techniques, materials, and workshops help our clients’ managers and sales reps continue to grow, understand their respective products and the competition, and ultimately become more effective.”

Alamo’s Contract Sales Trainers are experts in their field and experienced facilitators who play an integral role within sales teams. They are uniquely qualified to teach successful selling techniques and provide valuable insights from the field. With the industry striving for efficiency in their internal resources; contracted trainers are a viable alternative to handle peak moments of training needs.

Contract trainer qualifications include:

Graduate degrees

Field sales experience in specific therapeutic areas

Relevant certifications

Extensive training/coaching experience

“Sales training is one of the key services Alamo offers to our clients,” says Peter Marchesini, Alamo Chief Operating Officer. “We can train entire sales forces or supplement a company’s existing resources, whether they are a client’s preexisting sales force or a team assembled by us. Ultimately, we work as true partners with our clients to ensure maximum success in terms of making certain the training delivered meets the expected goals.”

Alamo offers clients comprehensive onboarding and ongoing training programs to equip sales teams with the knowledge and skills necessary to consistently perform at the highest levels. Alamo’s unique approach aligns their training with project phases and roles. They can also design custom training programs based on specific needs of the individual client. Specifics incorporated in Alamo’s training modules may include:

Workshops in selling skills and client communication

Understanding target audiences and competition

Learning modules and tests

Training for new employees

Training for sales managers and sales representatives

Supplemental training for a constantly changing industry

About Alamo Pharma Services

Founded in 2011, Alamo Pharma Services offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies vital solutions to bring their products to market efficiently and successfully. Based out of its offices in Doylestown, Pa., Alamo offers companies vast commercialization experience, customized recruiting of sales teams, superior training, and committed support services. For more information regarding Alamo, visit AlamoPharmaServices.com or email [email protected]

Alamo is a part of the Mission Family of Companies, a collection of wholly-owned subsidiaries created to diversify offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Each company functions independently while their product and service offerings can be linked together to offer customizable solutions to a wide array of outside companies. Other Mission companies include BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; Espada Dermatology, Inc., a prescription and esthetic dermatology company; as well as BexR Logistix, LLC and their subsidiary company, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., the logistics and fulfillment arms of the organization. To learn more, please visit missionfamilyofcompanies.com.

