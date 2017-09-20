Company Release no. 20/2017
To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 September 2017
Alastair McEwan Steps Down as Chief Operating Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (NASDAQ: VELO) announced today that Alastair McEwan has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer. McEwan joined Veloxis as COO in February of 2016 primarily to support the Company’s restructuring and transition of commercial activities to the U.S. Now that the restructuring is complete, Mr. McEwan has elected to pursue other opportunities. The Company will search for a successor to Mr. McEwan in due course.
Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S said “We greatly appreciate Alastair’s contributions to the Company, including the key role he has played in building the commercial infrastructure for Envarsus XR.”
For more information, please contact:
Craig A. Collard
President & CEO
Phone: +1 919 591 3090
Email: [email protected]
About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company’s unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.
For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.
