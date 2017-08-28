Allegiance Bank Committed to Serving the Houston Community Following Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The full impact of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, including catastrophic rain and flooding, is still unknown, but will be considered significant by any historical comparisons. As the rain continues to hit our city, Allegiance Bank is committed and prepared to serve its employees and customers who were affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many families and businesses impacted by the devastating flooding,” said George Martinez, CEO of Allegiance Bank. “Houston is our home and we want to assure everyone affected of our firm commitment to work with you to provide the banking support needed to restore your home, your business and our great city. In addition, our employees are eager to volunteer their time and efforts during this time of need.”

While bank offices may be unable to open due to dangerous conditions, all electronic banking services and online operations are fully functional due to remote workstations. Please refer to our website at www.allegiancebank.com for complete information on the status of individual bank offices.

Allegiance Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTX), a $2.72 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Allegiance Bank provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Allegiance Bank’s unique super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. Allegiance Bank operates 16 full-service banking locations and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. 8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200 Houston, Texas 77040 [email protected]