Breaking News
Home / Top News / Allegiance Bank Committed to Serving the Houston Community Following Hurricane Harvey

Allegiance Bank Committed to Serving the Houston Community Following Hurricane Harvey

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The full impact of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, including catastrophic rain and flooding, is still unknown, but will be considered significant by any historical comparisons. As the rain continues to hit our city, Allegiance Bank is committed and prepared to serve its employees and customers who were affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many families and businesses impacted by the devastating flooding,” said George Martinez, CEO of Allegiance Bank. “Houston is our home and we want to assure everyone affected of our firm commitment to work with you to provide the banking support needed to restore your home, your business and our great city.  In addition, our employees are eager to volunteer their time and efforts during this time of need.”

While bank offices may be unable to open due to dangerous conditions, all electronic banking services and online operations are fully functional due to remote workstations.  Please refer to our website at www.allegiancebank.com for complete information on the status of individual bank offices.

Allegiance Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTX), a $2.72 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Allegiance Bank provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Allegiance Bank’s unique super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. Allegiance Bank operates 16 full-service banking locations and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. 
8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200
Houston, Texas 77040 
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.