Alliance Memory Makes it Easier to Find and Buy Any DRAM Memory Chip in its Wide Product Lineup

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory is making it easier for its customers to find any DRAM memory chip in its extensive offering — including scarce allocated devices and uncommon packages and densities — with a new website that shows part inventories at worldwide distributors such as Avnet, Digi-Key, Future, and Mouser.

Founded in 2006, Alliance Memory has become an essential lifeline for customers that need an ongoing source of DRAMs for established products like embedded systems, industrial automation, ATMs, wireless base stations, and many others. By offering memory ICs for which there are few other reliable sources, Alliance Memory helps its customers eliminate the need for costly redesigns and part re-qualifications when parts are discontinued by other suppliers.

“At Alliance Memory, our focus on supporting customers with SRAM and DRAM memory ICs is crystal clear, so we’re continuing to serve them with high stock levels despite the difficult supply situation of the past several quarters,” said David Bagby, Alliance Memory President and CEO. “There is no DRAM shortage at Alliance Memory. Our strategy remains to offer both legacy products and new products to our customers for the long term.”

Alliance Memory’s products include synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs and a comprehensive line of DRAMs, including SDRAM, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, and mobile LPDDR, LPDDR2, and LPDDR3 devices.

Further details are available at www.alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
[email protected]		 Alliance Memory Contact:
TJ Mueller
VP of Marketing
+1 650 610 6802
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
