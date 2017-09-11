ALSTOM SA : Alstom improved its score in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices

Breaking News
Alstom improved its score in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices

September 11, 2017 – Alstom has been selected in Dow Jones Sustainability indices (DJSI), World and Europe for the seventh consecutive year, which recognises its leading position in the field of sustainability. With an overall score of 80 out of 100 in the DJSI ranking, which represents a two points improvement compared to previous year, Alstom has signicantly increased its ranking amongst among the 3,400 companies invited to participate to the assessment and is now part of the top 5% assessed companies. This year Alstom demonstrated particularly good progress on Codes of Business Conduct, Climate Strategy, Product Stewardship and Occupational Health & Safety.

Cécile Texier, Director for Sustainability and CSR[1] declared “Alstom is very pleased to be selected for the seventh consecutive year for the DJSI World and Europe indices which illustrate once again our engagement in creating innovative and sustainable mobility solutions and deploying responsible business practices. We are particularly proud of our sustained improvement over the last 2 years“.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P[2]  DJI’s robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world’s largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI. 

About Alstom
As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €7.3 billion and booked €10.0 billion of orders in the 2016/17 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 32,800 people.
