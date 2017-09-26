Alstom, Siemens sign rail deal to create European champion

MUNICH/PARIS (Reuters) – German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom SA agreed on Tuesday to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China’s state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd .
