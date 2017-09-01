Altisource Residential Corporation Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Harvey

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altisource Residential Corporation (“RESI” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RESI) announced today that preliminary reports indicate that Hurricane Harvey is likely to have a minor impact on its portfolio of single-family homes located in Houston and the surrounding areas. As the flood waters recede over the next several days, the Company has representatives standing by to assist tenants and assess the full extent of the damage. RESI has approximately 830 rental homes in the Houston area all with insurance coverage designed to cover named wind, general flood and special flood zone damages.

“Our focus is first and foremost the safety of our tenants and employees in the regions impacted by this storm,” said Chief Executive Officer George Ellison. “Our property managers are working hard to remain in contact with our tenants through this very difficult time and have plans in place to repair damaged properties as quickly as possible. While we believe that the ultimate financial impact for RESI will be small, we know that the emotional toll will be great. Our hearts are with all of those impacted by this storm, and we stand ready to do what we can to help our communities rebuild.”

About Residential

Residential is focused on providing quality, affordable rental homes to families throughout the United States. Additional information is available at www.altisourceresi.com.

