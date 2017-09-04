ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran announces the appointment of Werner Ferreira as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany

Press release 04.09.2017

Altran announces the appointment of Werner Ferreira

as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany



Altran announces today the appointment of Werner Ferreira as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany. Werner will join the group in the last quarter of 2017. His missions will include accelerating the growth dynamics generated in 2017 and positioning altran in germany as a leader of the engineering services industry.

Following the tragic loss of Mario Walenta end of 2016, Altran appointed a leading recruitment consultancy for this search. Cosimo de Carlo served as interim CEO to complete the integration of recent acquisitions and strengthen the turnaround.

Werner Ferreira is currently Chief Operating Officer at Technology and Strategy Group in germany. He had held a similar position at MBTech and Akka Technologies in Germany. He served previously at Altran Germany as Chief Operating Officer after 11 years with the company.

www.altran.com

