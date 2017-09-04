Breaking News
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran announces the appointment of Werner Ferreira as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany

Press release
 
04.09.2017
 

 

Altran announces the appointment of Werner Ferreira
as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany
             

Altran announces today the appointment of Werner Ferreira as Chief Executive Officer of Altran in Germany. Werner will join the group in the last quarter of 2017. His missions will include accelerating the growth dynamics generated in 2017 and positioning altran in germany as a leader of the engineering services industry.
Following the tragic loss of Mario Walenta end of 2016, Altran appointed a leading recruitment consultancy for this search. Cosimo de Carlo served as interim CEO to complete the integration of recent acquisitions and strengthen the turnaround.
Werner Ferreira is currently Chief Operating Officer at Technology and Strategy Group in germany. He had held a similar position at MBTech and Akka Technologies in Germany. He served previously at Altran Germany as Chief Operating Officer after 11 years with the company.

About Altran

As a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), Altran offers its clients a new way to innovate by developing the products and services of tomorrow. Altran works alongside its clients on every link in the value chain of their project, from conception to industrialization. For over thirty years, the Group has provided its expertise to key players in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences, Railway, and Telecom sectors, among others. In 2016, the Altran group generated revenues of €2.120bn. With a headcount of more than 30,000 employees, Altran is present in more than 20 countries.

www.altran.com

Contacts

Altran Group

Marine Boulot
Group Vice-President Communications
Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 73
[email protected]

Press relations
Shan
Candice Baudet Depierre, directeur conseil
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 51 71
[email protected]

