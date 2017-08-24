Amazon to cut Whole Foods prices, escalating grocery turf war

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said it will cut prices on a range of popular goods as it completes its acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc , sending shares of rival grocers tumbling on fears that brutal market share battles will intensify.
