Amazon to Donate $1 Million to the American Childhood Cancer Organization

Washington, District of Columbia, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- This September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Amazon will GO GOLD® to help the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) raise awareness and elevate childhood cancer as a national health priority. According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 16,000 children in this country are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Amazon will donate $1 Million to help ACCO fund initiatives that provide educational, financial and emotional support to children and families in communities across the nation. In addition, the online retailer will transform 10 million shipping boxes gold to raise awareness of the gold ribbon as the international symbol of childhood cancer.

“Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children in the United States,” said Ruth Hoffman, mother of a childhood cancer survivor and Executive Director at ACCO. “What’s more, two-thirds of children who do survive will develop long term late effects. One-fourth of those children will have a life-threatening side effect, including secondary cancers from toxicity of treatment. Despite these statistics, in the past two decades, only 3 new drugs have been approved by the FDA specifically to treat childhood cancer. This compares to more than 182 drugs approved for adult cancers. To make matters worse, while children are fighting for their lives, these young families also face extreme financial hardship because of the costs related to treatment. Such a devastating problem requires creative solutions and collaborations. We are deeply grateful and inspired by Amazon’s donation and investment in this cause.”

Dave Clark, Senior VP of Worldwide Operations for Amazon said, “You cannot underestimate the emotional and financial toll cancer can wreak on a family. ACCO is dedicated to supporting them on the journey and fighting this terrible disease. Amazon is proud to join them in this fight.”

ACCO is also extending their awareness campaign to states across the country. Currently, 35 state governors have signed a proclamation of support recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With a goal of pushing that number to fifty, ACCO aims to have 100% participation in the effort.

“Children from all fifty states are affected by childhood cancer. 35 states have declared September official Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — that leaves 15 to join. We believe it’s critical to raise awareness in every corner of the country so that children can be diagnosed earlier, policymakers can make more informed decisions, and families can be supported by their local communities during such a devastating time,” said Clark.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization was founded in Washington, D.C. in 1970 by parents of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer to advocate for their needs and support research so every child survives and leads a long and healthy life. Since its inception, the ACCO has helped support more than half a million families affected by childhood cancer. For more information visit www.acco.org/amazon.

About the American Childhood Cancer Organization: The American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) is the nation’s largest grassroots organization at the forefront of the crucial battle against childhood cancer. The ACCO is dedicated to shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness, and providing educational resources and innovative programs to children with cancer, survivors, and their families.

