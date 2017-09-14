Breaking News
Home / Top News / AMBASSADOR JOHN BOLTON ENDORSES ALEX MOONEY FOR THE U.S. HOUSE (WV-2)

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambassador John Bolton announced today that he will endorse Congressman Alex Mooney for the U.S. House of Representatives in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, and the John Bolton PAC will contribute $10,000 to his campaign. Mooney is the 13th candidate that Ambassador Bolton has endorsed in the 2018 election cycle. 

“In Congress, Alex has been a staunch advocate for advancing U.S. interests abroad while keeping Americans safe at home,” said Ambassador Bolton. “He fundamentally understands the measures necessary to secure our borders and has worked hard to provide our troops with the proper support. We need him in Congress to ensure that America is prepared to respond to continued threats to our national security.” 

Rep. Alex Mooney issued the following statement in response to Ambassador Bolton’s endorsement and contribution to his campaign: 

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Ambassador John Bolton for the 2018 election. Ambassador Bolton is one of the leading national security and foreign affairs experts and he knows America needs strong, decisive leadership around the world. With escalating threats from North Korea and continued instability in the Middle East, I will continue to focus my efforts on protecting American interests at home and abroad.” 

Ambassador Bolton has endorsed 13 candidates for U.S. Congress and his leadership PAC has contributed a collective $130,000 in 2018, signaling his plans to significantly increase contributions in this election cycle. For the 2016 elections, the John Bolton PAC contributed a total of $680,000 and endorsed 94 candidates, making it the most active leadership PAC in the country, and earning the PAC numerous industry awards. 

About the John Bolton PAC (www.boltonpac.com): The John Bolton PAC was founded by former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John R. Bolton to raise the importance of American national security in federal elections. The PAC will support and contribute to candidates who are committed to restoring strong American economic and national security policies that secure America’s interests in a challenging world. 

