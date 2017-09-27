Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market to Garner US$ 113,046.7 Mn By End of 2027 – Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Market Insights delivers key insights and presents a revised forecast of the global ambulatory surgical centres market for a 10 year period from 2017 to 2027 in the report titled “Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027.” The revision in the market size and forecasts have been carried out taking into account the impact of various macroeconomic indicators and other industry-based demand-driving factors, as well as the recent developments of key market participants. The global ambulatory surgical centres market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value during the forecast period, revised from the previous CAGR of 3.9%, due to factors regarding which FMI offers useful insights in detail in this report.

The report broadly segments the global ambulatory surgical centres market on the basis of centre type, modality, services speciality area and region. Based on centre type, the global ambulatory surgical centres market has been segmented into single speciality centres and multispecialty centres.

Global Market Research Report Overview on Ambulatory Surgical Centres @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ambulatory-surgical-centre-market-092017

Multispecialty Centres Segment is the Most Lucrative Segment

Multispecialty centres segment is estimated to dominate the ambulatory surgical centres market by product type with 65% value share of the market by 2017 end. Multispecialty centres segment is expected to reach US$ 76,028.6 Mn by 2027 end and will grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Centre Segment Accounts for Higher Market Demand

Among modality types, hospital-based ambulatory surgical centre segment is expected to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centres market with 59.5% value share in 2017. Hospital-based ambulatory surgical centre segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 69,700.4 Mn by 2027 end, growing with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Surgical Services Segment Dominates by Service Type

Surgical services segment is estimated to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centres market by service type with higher value share of the market by 2017 end. Surgical services segment is expected to reach US$ 77,664.3 Mn by 2027 end and will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ambulatory-surgical-centre-market-092017/toc

Gastroenterology Segment is the Most Attractive Segment by Speciality Area

Among speciality areas, gastroenterology is expected to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centres market in terms of value share during the forecast period. Gastroenterology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

North America Will Continue to Grow at an Exponential Rate

FMI has analysed the ambulatory surgical centres market across seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the market value share for ambulatory surgical centres and is expected to reach US$ 61,588.4 Mn by 2027 end. The Western Europe market is expected to account for the second largest market value share, followed by APEJ. North America and Europe are collectively expected to constitute more than 82% of the market share over the forecast period. MEA is predicted to be the least attractive region in the global ambulatory surgical centres market.

A Sample of this report is available upon [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5071

Key Insights from FMI’s Report on the Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market

Growing focus on containment of healthcare costs and increased Medicare spending on ASCs are driving the global ambulatory surgical centre market.

Number of outpatient surgeries have increased significantly in the recent years, thereby impacting the ambulatory surgical centres market worldwide. Also, a significant share of outpatient procedures have shifted from hospitals to free-standing ambulatory surgical facilities over the same period.

Over the last decade, various constitutes across healthcare continuum, including private insurance companies, self-insured employers, and government payers, are implementing meaningful cost-containment measures.

Leading manufacturers are focussing on setting up manufacturing facilities in emerging markets and this would substantially increase the chances of growth, as there would be no import-export glitches.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: Key Players

Key competitors covered in the report include AmSurg Corp., HCA Holdings, Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities Corporation, Healthway Medical Group and Community Health Systems, Inc.

Buy Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5071

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

CONTACT: Future Market Insights 616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018, Valley Cottage, NY 10989, United States T: +1-347-918-3531 F: +1-845-579-5705 T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790 Sales: [email protected] Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com