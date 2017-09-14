AmeraMex Acquires Container Handling Equipment

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and tactical vehicles for military organizations, has acquired a group of Tier 4 empty and loaded container handlers. The retail value of the equipment is estimated at $1.5 million.

According to AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, “The equipment is on its way to the Company’s refurbishing center in Chico, Calif. We expect to refurbish the equipment and have it ready for sale 90 days after receipt.”

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents top-of-line heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction (light and infrastructure), logistics, mining, and sawmill. The company has added an inclusive product line from Oshkosh Defense, LLC, of advanced performance tactical military vehicles marketed to certain African countries. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. For more information and equipment videos, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900

[email protected]