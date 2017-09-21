American Airlines to Webcast Media and Investor Day Presentation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker and his senior leadership team will present at the company’s 2017 media and investor day on Thursday, September 28, from 8 a.m. CT until approximately 1 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

