American Land Title Association Statement on FinCEN’s Extension and Expansion of Money Laundering Prevention Effort

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, released the following statement in response to the United States Department of Treasury Financial Crime Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) announcement that it will extend and broaden its Geographic Targeting Orders (GTO) to include transactions involving wire transfers:
“Since January 2016, ALTA members have collected this essential information to help FinCEN identify money laundering schemes and the illegal purchase of real estate,” said Michelle Korsmo, ALTA’s chief executive officer. “So far, the data collected has helped the government identify suspicious transactions and advanced criminal investigations. FinCEN continues to recognize the essential role title insurance companies play in providing information about real estate transactions of concern. We will continue to work with our members and FinCEN to collect the needed information as efficiently as possible.”
