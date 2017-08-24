Breaking News
American National offers safety information ahead of Hurricane Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Hurricane Harvey moves toward the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service advises Harvey is forecast to bring torrential rains and dangerous storm surges that have the potential to create a life-threatening flooding situation starting Friday. Damaging hurricane-strength winds are also possible. Check your area forecast for updates and abide by instructions from local authorities to protect life and property.

American National urges severe weather safety and offers the following tips to help prepare yourself and property before a storm: 

  • Remain aware of weather conditions in your area
  • Secure your home and property
  • Make sure you and your family have a family disaster plan
  • Heed all storm warnings

In the event policyholders experience severe weather-related claims, American National has teams on standby to assist.

Claim Reporting: Call the American National 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860 or use the AN Mobile app available at the iTunes app store or Google Play.

Information related to severe storm preparedness and recovery can be found at:

  • www.anpac.com/hurricane-preparation/
  • www2.floodresource.com/claimsresources   
  • www.tdi.texas.gov/consumer/storms/index.html

About American National

American National Insurance Company (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The family of companies operates in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President-Chief Claims Officer
417.887.4990, Ext. 2199
American National Center
1949 East Sunshine Street
Springfield, MO 65899
[email protected]
