American Railcar Industries, Inc. Announces Launch of In-House Management of Railcar Leasing Business and Increased Sales Force

ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) (“ARI” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has begun managing its railcar leasing business in-house. The sale of its former lease fleet manager, American Railcar Leasing LLC (ARL), to SMBC Rail Services LLC was completed on June 1, 2017. ARI will now be able to serve its customers with a complete suite of products and services, including ARI-built railcars for direct sale and lease, in-house lease fleet management, railcar and industrial components, and railcar repair services.

In planning for this endeavor, ARI has increased its workforce, including by adding staffing to internally manage its own lease fleet and increasing its sales and marketing staff. ARI promoted internal ARI resources, recruited talent from external companies with important rail experience, and hired certain key ARL sales and lease personnel including John O’Bryan as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the team. The Company expects to continue to build out its lease management, sales and marketing team.

Over the past several years, ARI has grown its lease fleet to more than 12,000 railcars. ARI’s commitment to building its leasing business is strong and will continue in the future. In the first quarter of 2017, more than half of ARI’s railcar production and shipments were for lease. Furthermore, ARI’s order backlog of railcars as of March 31, 2017, included 1,199 railcars to be added to the lease fleet in 2017 and beyond.

“We want everyone to know that ‘it’s all here’ at ARI, and we are excited by this opportunity to further enhance our capabilities,” said Jeff Hollister, President and CEO of ARI. “The addition of in-house lease fleet management staff and an increase in our sales force will help to further enhance ARI’s business model of offering solutions to our customers of railcar products and services over the entire railcar life cycle. This will provide us additional flexibility and more tools that we expect will help us continue to grow our business. ”

ARI’s heritage covers many years with leadership in all aspects of railcar manufacturing, innovation, creative leasing solutions, and railcar repair services. “It’s all here” highlights ARI’s ability to provide railcar solutions for all of our customers’ needs.

“We are excited to focus on providing a seamless relationship between ARI and our customers,” said Mr. Hollister. “These events give us an opportunity to better understand our customer’s needs and build deeper relationships. As always, our goal is to listen to our customers, develop solutions to meet their requirements, and deliver high-quality products and services.”

About American Railcar Industries, Inc.

ARI is a prominent North American designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. ARI provides its railcar customers with integrated solutions through a comprehensive set of high quality products and related services. ARI manufactures and sells railcars, custom designed railcar parts, and other industrial products. ARI and its subsidiaries also lease railcars manufactured by the Company to certain markets. In addition, ARI and its subsidiaries provide railcar repair services through its various repair facilities, including mini-shops and mobile units, offering a range of services from full to light repair. More information about American Railcar Industries, Inc. is available on its website at americanrailcar.com or call the Investor Relations Department, 636.940.6000.

