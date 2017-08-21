Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across country

SHERIDAN, Oregon/CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) – The moon blacked out the sun on Monday as the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly a century began over the West Coast, while millions of Americans looked skyward in wonder through protective glasses, telescopes and cameras.
