HAVANA (Reuters) – American travelers who long to swill a cocktail at Havana’s legendary Sloppy Joe’s bar or dive into the rooftop pool of its newest luxury hotel had their dreams dashed when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his new Cuba policy this week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Americans lament Cuba becoming ‘forbidden island’ again - June 17, 2017
- Portugal forest fire kills at least 19: government - June 17, 2017
- Representative Scalise’s condition upgraded to ‘serious’ after shooting - June 17, 2017