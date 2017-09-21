Breaking News
Home / Top News / AMERISAFE Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

DERIDDER, La., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMSF), a specialty provider of hazardous workers’ compensation insurance, announced today that it will release its 2017 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 9:30 a.m. Central time
   
How: Live via phone – By dialing 720-545-0027, or live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
   
Where:     http://www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Home” page of the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 3, 2017 and may be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and using the pass code 88043900#.  An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. 

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture.  AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states. 

Contact:   Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
  AMERISAFE, Inc.
  337-463-9052
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.