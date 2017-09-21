AMERISAFE Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DERIDDER, La., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMSF), a specialty provider of hazardous workers’ compensation insurance, announced today that it will release its 2017 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
|What:
|AMERISAFE Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 9:30 a.m. Central time
|How:
|Live via phone – By dialing 720-545-0027, or live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
|Where:
|http://www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Home” page of the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 3, 2017 and may be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and using the pass code 88043900#. An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.
|Contact:
|Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
|AMERISAFE, Inc.
|337-463-9052
