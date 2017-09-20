Amicus Therapeutics to Present at LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate overview and fireside chat at the LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate web site at http://ir.amicustherapeutics.com/events.cfm, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) is a global biotechnology company at the forefront of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The Company has a robust pipeline of advanced therapies for a broad range of human genetic diseases. Amicus’ lead programs in development include the small molecule pharmacological chaperone migalastat as a monotherapy for Fabry disease, as well as novel enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and biologic products for Fabry disease, Pompe disease, and other rare and devastating diseases.

