Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD), a global biotechnology company at the forefront of therapies for rare and orphan diseases, today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on January 10, 2017 at 8:30am PT.
An audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events.cfm, and will be archived for 90 days.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) is a global biotechnology company at the forefront of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The Company has a robust pipeline of advanced therapies for a broad range of human genetic diseases. Amicus’ lead programs in development include the small molecule pharmacological chaperone migalastat as a monotherapy for Fabry disease, SD-101 for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), as well as novel enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and biologic products for Fabry disease, Pompe disease, and other rare and devastating diseases.
FOLD–G
