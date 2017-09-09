ANKARA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Saturday and agreed to continue to work toward stronger ties and regional security, Erdogan’s office said, a day after he lashed out at U.S. authorities for indicting one of his ex-ministers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Amid tension, Trump and Turkey’s Erdogan agree to strengthen ties - September 9, 2017
- Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure - September 9, 2017
- Irma menaces Florida’s Gulf Coast after striking Cuba - September 9, 2017