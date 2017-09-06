ANAREN RECEIVES $19.8 MILLION CONTRACT TO SUPPORT GROUND MOBILE RADAR APPLICATIONS

East Syracuse, NY, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaren Microwave, Inc. announced it has received a series of orders from a leading defense prime contractor for hardware support of ground mobile radar applications. The orders were booked over the past three months and expect to ship over the next several quarters.

For more information about Anaren Microwave, Inc. and solutions for military applications, go to, www.anaren.com call 1-800-411-6596, or email [email protected]