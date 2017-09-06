YANGON (Reuters) – When the former U.N. chief Kofi Annan wrapped up his year-long probe into Myanmar’s troubled northwest on Aug. 24, he publicly warned that an excessive army response to violence would only make a simmering conflict between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces worse.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says he will get into ‘great detail’ on tax reform in next two weeks - September 6, 2017
- ‘And then they exploded’: How Rohingya insurgents built support for assault - September 6, 2017
- Trump sides with Democrats on debt limit in rare bipartisan deal - September 6, 2017