Andeavor Honors Top Suppliers

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO – September 10, 2017 – Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Supplier Recognition Awards, selected for outstanding performance in alignment with Andeavor’s Guiding Principles.

Andeavor presented awards to suppliers in various categories, including:

  • Supplier of the Year
  • Safety
  • Innovation and Value Delivery
  • Shared Value
  • Small, Disadvantaged or Diverse Business of the Year

Award recipients were chosen for exceptional performance during the 2016 calendar year, during which they delivered significant results in the award categories. Recipients were given their awards and honored by Andeavor employees and executives at the Andeavor Supplier Recognition Awards event on September 10, which was attended by nearly 200 employees from 85 supplier firms.

“We are grateful for the significant contributions of our extraordinary suppliers and business partners,” said Keith Casey, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Value Chain. “Together, we create value for our companies, employees, and our communities by continuously improving our approach and delivering exceptional results.”

The 2016 Andeavor Supplier Recognition Awards recipients are:

Safety

  • Brand Energy Services of California
  • OC&C Construction
  • Peak Oilfield Service

Innovation/Value Delivery

  • Accenture
  • Verisae, an Accruent Company
  • BNSF Railway
  • Salt Lake Garfield & Western Railway Company

Shared Value

  • A&S Engineering
  • Herc Rentals, Inc.

Small, Disadvantaged or Diverse Business

  • S&S Supplies and Solutions

Supplier of the Year

  • Cat-Spec, Ltd.

About Andeavor

Andeavor is a premier, highly integrated marketing, logistics and refining company. Andeavor’s retail-marketing system includes more than 3,100 retail stations marketed under multiple well-known fuel brands, including ARCO®, SUPERAMERICA®, Shell®, Exxon®, Mobil®, Tesoro®, USA Gasoline(TM) and Giant®. It also has ownership in two logistics businesses, which include Andeavor Logistics LP and Western Refining Logistics, LP (NYSE: WNRL) and ownership of their general partners. Andeavor operates 10 refineries with a combined capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels per day in the mid-continent and western United States.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
