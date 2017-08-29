AngioDynamics to Present at the 2017 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology, announced today that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael C. Greiner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2017 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:50 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

A live audio and/or webcast and subsequent archived replay of AngioDynamics’ presentation may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” at http://investors.angiodynamics.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. More information is available at www.AngioDynamics.com.

