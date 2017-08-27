LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – An angry Taylor Swift took on her critics in the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” but there was no sign of the singer making a personal appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. navy recovers remains of all sailors missing after USS McCain collision - August 27, 2017
- Houston devastated by flooding from Harvey as residents gird for days of rain - August 27, 2017
- Angry Taylor Swift buries old self in new music video - August 27, 2017