“Another Promised Land: Anita Brenner’s Mexico” to be exhibited at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles, from September 2017 to February 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Another Promised Land: Anita Brenner’s Mexico” is an exhibition that includes ninety art works on loan from Ricardo B. Salinas through Arte y Cultura Grupo Salinas. The exhibition will be presented at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California from September 2017 to February 2018. It is part of “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA”, the Getty’s far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles more than seventy cultural institutions across Southern California.

Anita Brenner chronicled the Mexican Renaissance of the 1920s and played a vital role in introducing Mexican art and culture to American audiences. The exhibition, organized by Skirball exhibition curator Laura Mart and guest curator Karen Cordero, illuminates the life and work of the Mexican-born American Jewish cultural trailblazer. Through more than 150 objects—including works by some of the most renowned Mexican artists such as Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, and Frida Kahlo―the exhibition underscores her efforts to build cultural understanding between the United States and Mexico.

Ricardo B. Salinas has a deep appreciation for art and has found a way to promote it through different social initiatives such as Arte y Cultura Grupo Salinas, Caminos de la Libertad, Fundación Azteca, Esperanza Azteca, Ciudad de las Ideas, to name few. Arte y Cultura Grupo Salinas was created by Ricardo B. Salinas in 2001 and promotes the arts and culture from Mexico.

“Sharing Anita Brenner’s view of Mexico is very important to me, considering the political times we are currently living in”, said Ricardo B. Salinas. “Exchanges of culture can only strengthen a community, transcending any physical border. We should not allow to be separated by our differences but instead embrace and learn from each other.”

Ricardo B. Salinas and Arte y Cultura Grupo Salinas are firmly committed to support initiatives that create social value and promote Mexican culture.

