Antioquia Gold Provides Corporate Update and Files Preliminary Prospectus for C$62,500,000 Rights Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antioquia Gold Inc. (“Antioquia Gold” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:AGD) (OTCQX:AGDXF) is pleased to provide a corporate update and announces that it has today filed a preliminary short form prospectus within British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario (the “Offering Jurisdictions”), in respect of a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to C$62,500,000 through the issuance of rights (the “Rights”) to subscribe for common shares of the Corporation (the “Rights Offering”). The exercise price of the Rights will be determined at the time of the filing of the final short form prospectus.

A Rights Offering was chosen to give the opportunity to all existing shareholders to participate. Major shareholders have informed Antioquia Gold that they intend to participate in the Rights Offering.

As of October 26, 2016, having received the final permit required for construction and mining of the Cisneros Project, the Corporation decided to proceed with the development and construction of an underground gold mine at its Cisneros Project near Medellín, Colombia. The Corporation anticipates initial production in Q2, 2018.

The Corporation is currently engaged in a 3,000 metre surface drilling program with anticipated completion in October 2017. Recent progress at the project includes:

+ 5000 meters of tunnel development

986 meters of Main Ramp developed at level 1160, 115 meters below main access

Average of 400 meters/month of tunnel development in last six months

A 136 meter vertical ventilation shaft has been completed and connected to the underground workings at level 1160

+ 1500 meters of drifts on mineralized structures have been excavated

+ 3300 geochemical channel samples taken in the underground workings

Purchasing main pumping and ventilation equipment to replace contractor’s equipment

Underground electric installation on level 1160 has been complete and energized. With a total capacity of 1.0 MVA. The Mine is connected to the national electrical grid

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to advance the project including plant construction, mine development, support areas, tailings deposits and pipeline, infrastructure, studies, mine equipment, general corporate expenses and working capital. Further details can be found in the preliminary prospectus filed on SEDAR.

The record date and the expiry date for the Rights Offering will be determined at the time of filing a final short form prospectus. The Rights Offering will include an additional subscription privilege under which holders of Rights who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares of the Corporation, if available, that were not otherwise subscribed for under the Rights Offering.

The Corporation is not qualifying the securities in any jurisdiction other than the Offering Jurisdictions.

The Corporation has not received any standby commitments in respect of the offering. However, the Corporation’s largest shareholder, Infinita Prosperidad Minera SAC, which holds approximately 70% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, has indicated to the board of directors of the Corporation its present intention to participate in the offering by exercising all or a portion of its basic subscription privilege. Pursuant to applicable regulatory requirements, completion of the Rights Offering is not subject to raising a minimum amount of proceeds.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Readers are cautioned that the Corporation’s decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisneros Mine is not based on the results of any preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources or reserves demonstrating economic or technical viability. As such there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of gold or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

The offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The preliminary prospectus is available electronically by visiting SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reader Advisory Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should also be cautioned that the Corporation’s decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisnero Mine is not based on the results of any preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources demonstrating economic or technical viability. Readers are referred to the Cisneros Report for details on independently verified mineral resources on the Cisneros Project. Since 2013, the Corporation has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of funding, the low starting costs as estimated internally by the Corporation’s management, the Corporation is of the view that the commissioning of a PEA, the establishment of mineral reserves, the commissioning of a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary, and that the most responsible utilization of the Corporation’s resources is to proceed with the development and construction of the mine. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of a PEA, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Corporation’s decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations will be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101. Project failure may materially adversely impact the Corporation’s future profitability, its ability to repay existing loans, and its overall ability to continue as a going concern.