AppFolio Announces New Offerings for Property Manager Customers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions in the property management and legal markets, today announced the upcoming launch of two new offerings for AppFolio Property Manager (APM) customers. The offerings include AppFolio Renters Insurance, a new Value+ Service, and same day ACH, an enhancement to the existing Electronic Payments Value+ Platform.

The Company is announcing these offerings in conjunction with AppFolio’s fifth annual Customer Conference beginning today in Santa Barbara, California. At the conference, property management professionals take part in industry education, networking, and hands-on sessions with AppFolio Property Manager experts and other industry leaders.

AppFolio’s Renters Insurance, a new Value+ Service, will allow property managers a simple way to offer and track tenant liability and content insurance policies — all from within the APM software. This offering expands on AppFolio’s existing Tenant Liability Insurance Value+ Service designed and used to cover tenant-caused damage to the property only. “Today’s renters want a hassle free way to find and obtain insurance that protects their belongings. Renters Insurance is a great solution that protects the renter, property manager and owner from risks associated with renters’ personal property damage or loss,” says Nat Kunes, APM’s VP of Product Management.

In addition, AppFolio’s Electronic Payments Value+ Service offering has been enhanced with the addition of same day ACH payments for Owner Contributions and eCheck Payables. “Same day ACH shortens the time it takes to process payments from next business day to within the same business day,” says Kunes. “AppFolio is the first in the industry to offer this capability, which is a key benefit for property managers, helping to facilitate urgent repairs, expedite payments to their owners and overall more effectively manage cash inflows and outflows for better leverage of their business.”

AppFolio’s annual Customer Conference showcases innovation and highlights AppFolio’s commitment to their customers’ needs, and to advancing the property management industry. One such advancement that will be demonstrated at the event is an integration with Amazon Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service. This advancement allows tenants to pay their rent or submit a maintenance request using voice-activated commands through AppFolio Property Manager.  For more information on AppFolio Property Manager’s entire suite of features visit: www.appfolio.com/features.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides comprehensive, easy-to-use, cloud-based business software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in various vertical markets. Our products include cloud-based property management software (AppFolio Property Manager) and cloud-based legal practice management software (MyCase). The Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

