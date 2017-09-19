APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. – (AAOI)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 4, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAOI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 13, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Applied Optoelectronics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) purchases of the Company’s 40G receivers by one of its largest customer accounts were being reduced; (ii) this reduction was expected to have a severe negative impact on the Company’s financial performance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Applied Optoelectronics’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

