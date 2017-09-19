Appriss Health Partners with Kansas to Integrate K-TRACS Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Data Into Electronic Health Records and Pharmacy Management Systems Statewide

Louisville, KY, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appriss Health, provider of the most comprehensive platform for substance use disorder in the U.S., today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Kansas State Board of Pharmacy and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide all prescribers and pharmacists in Kansas with access to K-TRACS, the Kansas prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), directly in electronic health records (EHRs) and pharmacy management systems with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution.

“This is an opportunity for Kansas to deliver a more efficient and patient-oriented prescription drug monitoring program,” said Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS. “Integrating a patient’s controlled substance prescription data into the electronic health record helps providers better treat that patient.”

This project is funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Grant funds will support Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway connection for each of Kansas’ EHR and pharmacy management systems approved for integration,” said Kansas State Board of Pharmacy Executive Secretary Alexandra Blasi. “This multi-agency collaboration furthers the K-TRACS mission to prevent diversion, misuse and abuse of controlled substances in Kansas, while protecting legitimate medical use.”

The statewide integration of K-TRACS into EHRs and pharmacy management systems at the point-of-care, in real-time, every time a patient encounter occurs will increase the availability, ease of access and use of a patient’s controlled substance prescription history for making critical and informed prescribing and dispensing decisions. Currently, prescribers and pharmacists log in to separate systems to query patient data which takes important time away from patient care and interaction. This integration simplifies the process by making K-TRACS data directly available to prescribers and pharmacists in their daily workflow.

“The in-workflow integration of PDMP data into EHRs and pharmacy management systems helps healthcare providers and pharmacies better evaluate and intervene on behalf of their patients,” said Rob Cohen, President, Appriss Health. “Now, freed from the need to log into a separate website for PDMP data, Kansas’ providers and dispensers can spend their valuable time and efforts more focused on patient care.”

Kansas joins Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia as states that have implemented a statewide, enterprise license for Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution.

PMP Gateway supports efficient and secure real-time access to PDMP data and analytics directly within clinical workflow. PMP Gateway’s single point of connection helps states support PDMP integration best practices to include:

On-demand, detailed audit trail access

Access to multi-state PDMP data within workflow

NarxCare substance use disorder platform

For more information and to request integration in Kansas, please visit http://pharmacy.ks.gov/k-tracs/k-tracs-statewide-integration. Integrations must be approved by the Kansas State Board of Pharmacy and will require reporting to the Kansas State Board of Pharmacy regarding such connections.

About Appriss Health

Appriss Health provides the nation’s most comprehensive platform for early identification, prevention and management of substance use disorder (SUD). We provide state government agencies with the most advanced repository of controlled substance dispensing data, and deliver real-time clinical decisioning support, critical insights and interventions to physicians, pharmacists, and care team members through millions of patient encounters each year. Our solutions enable healthcare providers, pharmacists, and care team members to assess and manage clinical risk in order to positively impact patient safety and population health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.

# # #

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7982addb-e317-454c-97cc-0b5ebd3a32c2

CONTACT: David Griffin Appriss Health 502-815-3880 [email protected]