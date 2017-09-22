Breaking News
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (“ARC”) (NASDAQ:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, announced today it will issue its earnings press release for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2017, as well as the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.  The Company’s earnings press release, Annual 10-K report, and additional supplemental information will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.arcw.com. 

ARC also announced it will hold a conference call to discuss the annual and quarterly results on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 5:00pm Eastern time.  All interested parties can call 866-564-2842 and use code 9263368 to listen in.  A transcript will be available at the investor relations section of the Company’s website beginning approximately twenty four hours following the end of the conference call.

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. is a global advanced manufacturing and metal 3D printing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers.  ARC provides a holistic set of precision manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through full run production.  These solutions include metal injection molding, metal 3D printing, metal stamping, plastic injection molding, clean room injection molding, thixomolding, and rapid and conformal tooling.  Further, ARC utilizes technology to improve automation in manufacturing through robotics, software and process automation, and lean manufacturing to improve efficiency.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on ARC’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events.  These include, but are not limited to, statements, if any, regarding business plans, pro-forma statements, and financial projections, including ARC’s ability to expand its services and realize growth.  These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events, or results.  Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties, and the general effects of financial, economic, and regulatory conditions affecting our industries.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially.  ARC does not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  For further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect ARC’s business, financial condition and results of operations, readers are encouraged to review Item 1A. – Risk Factors and all other disclosures appearing in ARC’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, as well as other documents ARC files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Drew M. Kelley
PHONE: (303) 467-5236
Email: [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
