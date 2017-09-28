Breaking News
Home / Top News / Arcadis commences its annual share buyback program to cover incentive obligations

Arcadis commences its annual share buyback program to cover incentive obligations

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Amsterdam, 28 September, 2017 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the commencement of a share buyback program over the next six months to repurchase up to 1 million shares in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention. Arcadis will hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares until they are distributed to participants.

Arcadis’ share buyback program will be executed within the parameters of the exemption for buyback programs provided by Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as within the limitations of the authorities granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders including but not limited to the current limitation that the repurchase price must be at a price that is equal to at least the nominal value of the ordinary shares and at most the listed share price plus 10%. For this purpose, the listed share price is calculated as the average of the share closing price according to the Daily Official List of Euronext N.V., Amsterdam, on each of the five trading days preceding the date on which the shares are acquired.

The share buyback program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. Overviews of all transactions under this program will be published in press releases and on Arcadis’ website (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/) on a weekly basis.

-End –

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens
Telephone: +31 20 2011083 
Mobile: +31 6 51599483   
E-mail: [email protected]

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880   
E-mail: [email protected]

 

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
           

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/679dfec4-aa4f-444f-a1f2-6aad206d0fcf

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.