Arcadis commences its annual share buyback program to cover incentive obligations

Amsterdam, 28 September, 2017 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced the commencement of a share buyback program over the next six months to repurchase up to 1 million shares in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention. Arcadis will hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares until they are distributed to participants.

Arcadis’ share buyback program will be executed within the parameters of the exemption for buyback programs provided by Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as within the limitations of the authorities granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders including but not limited to the current limitation that the repurchase price must be at a price that is equal to at least the nominal value of the ordinary shares and at most the listed share price plus 10%. For this purpose, the listed share price is calculated as the average of the share closing price according to the Daily Official List of Euronext N.V., Amsterdam, on each of the five trading days preceding the date on which the shares are acquired.

The share buyback program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. Overviews of all transactions under this program will be published in press releases and on Arcadis’ website (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/) on a weekly basis.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

