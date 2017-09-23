Archer Limited : Minutes from the 2017 Annual General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda (September 23, 2017)

Archer Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 22, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. at the Elbow Beach Hotel, 60 South Shore Road, Paget PG04, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for Archer Limited for the year ended December 31, 2016 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1) To re-elect Alf Ragnar Løvdal as a Director of the Company.

2) To re-elect Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company.

3) To re-elect Ørjan Svanevik as a Director of the Company.

4) To re-elect Giovanni Dell’Orto as a Director of the Company.

5) To re-elect John Reynolds as a Director of the Company.

6) To re-elect Dag Skindlo as a Director of the Company.

7) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorized the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8) That the remuneration payable to the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000.00 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2017.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.