ARCONIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arconic, Inc. – (ARNC, ARNC-P, ARNC-PB)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 11, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) (NYSE:ARNC-P) (NYSE:ARNC-PB), if they purchased the Company’s securities November 4, 2013 and June 26, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Arconic and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Arconic knowingly manufactured and/or sold highly flammable polyethylene cladding panels for use in building construction; (ii) the foregoing actions greatly increased the risk of personal injury and/or death and property damage in buildings constructed with the panels, as occurred in the June 14, 2017 Grenfell Tower fire catastrophe in London; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

