Arcserve Announces Departure of CEO Mike Crest; Names Interim CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced that Mike Crest has resigned as CEO, effective September 8, 2017. Dave Hansen, the company’s Chairman of the Board, will serve as interim CEO as final preparations are made for Mike’s successor. This transition comes shortly after the company announced its accelerated growth and rapid progress toward delivering the industry’s first cost-effective disaster avoidance solution.  

The company’s Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Mike for his dedication and invaluable contribution to the company’s establishment as an independent organization and subsequent momentum after its divestiture in 2014. “Mike was a tremendous asset in laying the foundation for our robust future, and we understand his decision to pursue another growth opportunity,” said Hansen. “As an organization that values people above everything else, we remain committed to exceeding the needs of our customers and partners.”

“It has been an enormous privilege to have led Arcserve during an important period of transformation, essentially growing from a start-up into a major player in the backup and recovery market,” said Crest. “The company is founded on the principles of empowering businesses through the best backup and availability technology, and it will undoubtedly enjoy continued success.”

While a search for Mike’s successor is already underway, Dave Hansen, Chairman of the Board, will oversee the transition period until the appointment of a new CEO. Dave is a technology industry veteran with deep experience in software and cloud solutions. He spent ten years at CA Technologies holding several executive roles. Dave has held the CEO role at Numara Software and SafeNet Inc., and has served as Vice President and General Manager in the Dell Software group.

About Arcserve
Arcserve is a leading provider of data protection and recovery software that provides organizations with the assurance that they can recover their data and applications when needed. Launched in 1990, Arcserve provides a comprehensive solution for cloud, virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud, backed by unsurpassed support and expertise. Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), available on Arcserve’s appliance or your hardware, drives a full range of highly efficient and integrated data protection capabilities through a simple, web-based user console. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices around the world. Visit www.arcserve.com.

