Arcserve Outpaces Industry Growth for Third Consecutive Year; Moves Closer to Market-Disrupting Disaster Avoidance Solution

Achieves 15 percent growth year-over-year (YoY), double that of the backup and recovery market

Worldwide sales of flagship Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) increase by 28 percent YoY

Midsize and decentralized enterprise organizations accelerate adoption, driving a 28 percent spike in average order value YoY

In third year of operation, Arcserve rolls out major software and physical appliance releases, acquires email archiving and cloud-first technologies

Unveils roadmap to the first affordable, near-zero recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) solution

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the threat of cybercrime, risk of data loss and impending compliance regulations escalate challenges for business leaders everywhere, demand for infrastructure resiliency has underscored a 28 percent growth in worldwide sales for Arcserve UDP, the company’s flagship backup and availability solution suite. In its third year of operation, Arcserve, the market’s first provider of simple, unified data protection for cloud, virtual and physical environments, more than doubled the pace of market growth and fortified its position as an international leader. Recent Gartner market share analysis(1) confirms Arcserve grew by more than 15 percent last year, taking share from competitors and outperforming enterprise vendors that either declined or displayed meager gains.

The continued velocity for Arcserve comes on the heels of the company’s recent email archiving and enterprise cloud disaster recovery acquisitions, and a roadmap announcement of the industry’s first affordable, near-zero data loss recovery point and time solution.

“As high profile data breaches and the costs of cyber-attacks have approached epidemic scale, midmarket organizations are increasingly seeing data protection solutions as a critical defense against all forms of data loss,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “Arcserve is designed specifically to address the needs of this market and has been doing so for many years. In its third year as an independent company, Arcserve is looking to accelerate growth and meet the evolving data protection needs of medium-scale organizations.”

“It’s been just over three years since we gained our independence as a new company, and, while we’re extremely proud of our financial growth, we’re even more excited about the industry-transforming technical foundation we’ve built,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. “As we move forward, we remain squarely focused on empowering our customers and partners to achieve true disaster avoidance; in fact, we intend to release the first phase of these capabilities considerably ahead of plan.”

Accelerated Adoption by Midsize and Decentralized Enterprise Organizations

The company continues to expand globally as more midsize and decentralized organizations show preference for the Arcserve UDP suite, noting recoverability across a variety of scenarios and robust cloud and virtual support as key factors in their purchasing decisions. Over the previous year, 68 percent of Arcserve sales were from net new customers, with the company’s average order value up 28 percent during the same period.

Rapid Innovation and Market-Disrupting Roadmap

Through a consistent drumbeat of organic and inorganic growth, Arcserve re-affirmed its marked ability to execute on its progressive strategic vision:

Acquisition of Zetta, Enterprise-Cloud Disaster Recovery Provider : Gave Arcserve direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) offerings, now named Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct. It is available through Arcserve’s North American partner network, with general availability and local data centers in EMEA this fall and Japan early next year.

Gave Arcserve direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) offerings, now named Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct. It is available through Arcserve’s North American partner network, with general availability and local data centers in EMEA this fall and Japan early next year. Acquisition of Email Archiving Technology : Brought custom-built email archiving into Arcserve UDP solution suite. Aptly named Arcserve UDP Archiving, customers now have a seamless means to meet critical needs for email search, compliance and legal risk.

Brought custom-built email archiving into Arcserve UDP solution suite. Aptly named Arcserve UDP Archiving, customers now have a seamless means to meet critical needs for email search, compliance and legal risk. Major Release of Arcserve UDP Software: Significantly expands public cloud and on-premises data protection and reporting capabilities in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Nimble Storage, HPE 3PAR and Office 365.

Significantly expands public cloud and on-premises data protection and reporting capabilities in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Nimble Storage, HPE 3PAR and Office 365. Second-Generation of Arcserve UDP Appliances: New second-generation appliance series introduces highly-expandable storage capacity, enhanced hardware and field expansion capabilities. Arcserve appliances grew at 36 percent over last year.

“Arcserve’s continued innovation helps us keep our clients at the forefront of data recovery,” said Pete Greco, VP of Sales and Technology, Productive Corp. “Our relationship continues to flourish thanks to advances in technology, but also to dedicated people behind the product. We’re always excited to see what’s next from this great partner.”

Looking ahead, Arcserve will execute on its previously announced disaster avoidance roadmap – a move that will make many DRaaS solutions relics of the past. By combining its direct-to-cloud solution, data center and IP expertise with its powerful availability technologies, Arcserve is actively developing a cost-effective, completely comprehensive and self-service solution that can recover real-time data, instantly. The company plans to release the first phase of this nearly eight months ahead of schedule, and will deliver an RPO of minutes without the requirement of a public cloud or additional equipment, at a much lower cost than solutions available today.

