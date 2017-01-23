Ardea Resources Limited Satisfaction of Conditions for Spin-off

Sydney, Australia, Jan. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heron Resources Limited (“Heron”) is pleased to announce that each of the conditions to the spin-off of

Ardea Resources Limited (“Ardea”) have now been satisfied and the Offer closed on 20 January 2017:

Approximately $5.2 million has been raised under Ardea’s public offer (subject to cleared funds on or before 27 January 2017). This well exceeds the $3.5 million Minimum Subscription condition.

Positive take up by foreign Heron shareholders under the Sale Facility, with the final number of Ardea shares sold to be confirmed prior to commencement of Ardea trading on ASX. The details of the administration of the Sale Facility, including the number of Ardea shares sold under the Sale Facility, the cash proceeds thereof and the Ardea shares to be distributed to foreign Heron shareholders is expected to be announced after commencement of trading, including the proposed payment date.

Ardea is now proceeding to complete the acquisition of Heron’s non-Woodlawn assets.

Ardea in-specie shares on a 1 for 10 basis will be transferred to eligible Heron shareholders on or before 1 February 2017.

Holding statements will be sent to Ardea shareholders on or about 2 February 2017.

Trading of Ardea shares is expected to commence on ASX on or before 9 February 2017.

The ASX has provided a conditional admission letter confirming the admission of Ardea to ASX and the conditions for Ardea’s admission.

Ardea shareholders are reminded that a 1 for 3 Loyalty Option will be issued for all Ardea shares held (both in-specie and subscribed) three months from listing, being around 9 May 2017.

On operational matters, the drill program for Lewis Ponds has been approved by the NSW Department of Industry and the application for drilling at the KNP Cobalt Zone is underway. Drilling at both projects is expected to commence in February 2017 shortly after listing.

The Board of Heron wishes to acknowledge the Heron shareholders who have so well supported the Ardea spin-off through their Priority Offer, and welcomes the new Ardea shareholders joining through the Public Offer.

For further information regarding Ardea, please visit www.ardearesources.com.au or

www.heronresources.com.au

CONTACT: Dr Matt Painter Managing Director, Ardea Resources Limited Tel +61 8 6500 9200 Heron Resources Mr Wayne Taylor Managing Director and CEO Heron Resources Ltd Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 Email: heron@heronresources.com.au Heron (Canada) Tel: +1 647-862-1157 (Toronto)