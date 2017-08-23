argenx announces publication in Nature Medicine of preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of SIMPLE AntibodyTM ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia

-anti-ApoC3 antibody developed as part of research collaboration with Staten Biotechnology-

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the publication in Nature Medicine of preclinical data on ARGX-116 inhibiting ApoC3, a metabolic target correlated with blood lipid levels, that provide further rationale for the therapeutic potential of anti-ApoC3 SIMPLE AntibodyTM ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Data published by argenx collaborator Dr. Daniel Rader, M.D. from Staten Biotechnology and the University of Pennsylvania demonstrate that ARGX-116 accelerates ApoC3 clearance and lowers triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRL) in mouse models, signifying a potential protective mechanism. These data could translate to a possible approach to reduce ApoC3 levels and circulating TRL burden in vivo, with therapeutic potential in triglyceride metabolism related diseases like dyslipidemia.

“The published data continue to support our rationale to evaluate ARGX-116 in dyslipidemia based on the clear correlation between the presence of ARGX-116 and reduced circulation of ApoC3,” commented Hans de Haard, Chief Scientific Officer of argenx.” Our collaboration with Staten and the ongoing development of ARGX-116 is a result of our strategic mission under our Innovative Access Program to collaborate with emerging biotechnology companies and gain access to novel targets that could broaden our pipeline. We are excited to further explore with Staten the potential of ARGX-116 as a potentially innovative and differentiated approach for treating dyslipidemia.”

About ApoC3

ApoC3 is a protein with several modes of action: it inhibits very-low-density-lipoprotein uptake by the liver and it inhibits the activity of lipoprotein lipase leading to high levels of lipoproteins and triglycerides. Loss of function mutations in ApoC3 leads to reduced incidence of vascular and heart diseases. This supports the potential of the anti-ApoC3 antibody to act as a key molecule in dyslipidemia management.

About Staten

Staten Biotechnology B.V aims to develop novel and innovative strategies for the treatment of dyslipidemia, namely in the triglyceride space. Staten was incorporated in 2014 by world experts in dyslipidemia, Paul da Silva Jardine, Daniel Rader and Alan Tall. Daniela Couto is the Managing Director. argenx began its collaboration with Staten in 2015 as part of a research collaboration through argenx’s Innovative Access Program. Under the terms of the collaboration, Staten will be responsible for additional development of ARGX-116.

About the Innovative Access Program

Through our Innovative Access Program (IAP), argenx is able to serially collaborate closely with academic experts and small biotech companies, bringing antibody discovery technologies to the heart of novel target research. Through the IAP we provide our collaborators with access to our technologies for the development of antibodies to help validate novel targets. In return, argenx is granted early access to these targets. The diversity of argenx’s SIMPLE AntibodyTM immune repertoire streamlines target validation and has the potential to transform novel proteins into next generation therapeutic antibody programs.

About argenx

argenx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. We are focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. Our ability to execute on this focus is enabled by our suite of differentiated technologies. Our SIMPLE Antibody(TM) Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows us to exploit novel and complex targets, and our three antibody engineering technologies are designed to enable us to expand the therapeutic index of our product candidates.



Forward-looking Statements

