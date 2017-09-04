Arion Bank hf. covered bond offering on 6 September 2017

Arion Bank will be offering covered bonds on 6 September 2017.

The Bank will be tapping three ISK denominated covered bond issues, ARION CBI 25, ARION CB 19 and ARION CB 22.

According to Arion Bank‘s issuance schedule the Bank intends to offer ISK denominated covered bonds on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the year. See the Bank‘s website for the issuance schedule:

https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/#issuance-sched

