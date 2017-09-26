Breaking News
Arkadin Announces New Managed Services for Office 365 to Enable Businesses to Successfully Implement Microsoft Cloud Voice

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud communications, including Unified Communications and Collaboration services, has rolled out comprehensive capabilities to enable global clients to successfully transition to Microsoft’s cloud UC suite. Arkadin Managed Services (AMS) for O365 provides real time support for Microsoft cloud voice, online meetings, Meeting Broadcast and advanced voice requirements (in both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams). Arkadin’s proven 360-degree methodology ensures high levels of adoption and productivity for customers in their Microsoft workplace transformation journey.

“Arkadin is excited to support Microsoft as it continues to gain momentum and roll out advanced real-time voice and collaboration capabilities for Office 365,” says Hugues Treguier, Arkadin’s Director of Strategy & Products – Unified Communications. “As a Certified Microsoft voice partner with more than 15 years’ experience in telephony, we’re well positioned to help customers translate their strategy into an action plan for success, while mitigating risk and navigating the complexities of the all too common potholes in voice transformation projects.”

AMS is a Microsoft Skype Operations Framework certified solution that addresses planning, deployment and operations. Customers benefit from cost and risk controls, simplified administration, increased security, an improved user-experience and a highly skilled transformation team.  Specially trained AMS technicians offer:

  • UC Consulting Services
  • Readiness Assessments (Network, Devices, Personas & Profiles)
  • Site Transformation Services
  • Project Management
  • Organizational Change Management
  • Adoption & Training
  • Support
  • Video Interoperability
  • Quality of Experience Reporting and Monitoring
  • Device as a Service
  • Dedicated Account Management
  • Migration services

About Arkadin
Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses, spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services.  As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 33 countries.

For more information: http://www.arkadin.com

Nicki Soffe
[email protected]
