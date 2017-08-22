ARNC UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Filed Expanded Lawsuit Against Arconic Inc. and Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – ARNC

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) from November 3, 2013 through June 26, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Arconic investors under the federal securities laws. The firm also reminds investors of the important September 11, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

To join the Arconic class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arconic knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; (2) the foregoing conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic’s Reynobond PE panels; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 11, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1162.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

