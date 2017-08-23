AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Reuters) – Even as tensions between the United States and Russia fester, there is one surprising place where their military-to-military contacts are quietly weathering the storm: Syria.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- As Syria war tightens, U.S. and Russia military hotlines humming - August 23, 2017
- Dutch foil possible attack on tip from Spain; no Barcelona link - August 23, 2017
- Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership ‘Plan B’ - August 23, 2017