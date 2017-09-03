As Texans return to flood-hit homes, many say ‘Our house is history’

HOUSTON (Reuters) – As flood waters recede from Hurricane Harvey, thousands are set to return to their homes on Sunday to survey damage from unprecedented flooding that devastated densely populated areas of Texas, as worries mount about health risks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Al Shabaab attacks military base near Somalia’s Kismayu: military - September 3, 2017
- North Korea detonates its sixth and most powerful nuclear test yet - September 3, 2017
- Al Shabaab says kills 26 soldiers in attack on base near Kismayu - September 3, 2017