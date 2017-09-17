As Trump visits U.N., New York prepares for ‘Super Bowl’ of security

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York police and a host of federal agencies are preparing for the annual traffic and security nightmare known as the United Nations General Assembly, featuring a week of speeches by U.S. President Donald Trump and a parade of other dignitaries.
