LONDON/ROME (Reuters) – British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London, and an Italian investigative source said he had been flagged to Britain as a potential risk after moving to England last year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. intelligence contractor charged with leaks - June 6, 2017
- As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged - June 6, 2017
- U.S. denounces Venezuela for repression, calls for free elections - June 6, 2017