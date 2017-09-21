TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell and the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the mooted possibility of North Korea conducting another hydrogen bomb test, this time in the Pacific Ocean.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia stocks fall, yen and franc gain as North Korea moots H-bomb test - September 21, 2017
- White House seen easing limits on drone strikes: NY Times - September 21, 2017
- North Korea’s Kim says will make ‘deranged’ Trump pay dearly for U.N. speech - September 21, 2017